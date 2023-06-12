Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,124 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXP. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 180.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,390,000 after acquiring an additional 302,625 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,508,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,452,000 after acquiring an additional 121,277 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,690,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,723,000 after acquiring an additional 110,695 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:EXP traded down $0.90 on Monday, hitting $165.52. The stock had a trading volume of 208,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,487. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.94. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.98 and a 52-week high of $169.67.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.44. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.09% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Matt Newby sold 4,246 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $707,341.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,827.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total transaction of $827,026.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Newby sold 4,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $707,341.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,634,827.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,939 shares of company stock valued at $6,952,480. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.