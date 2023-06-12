Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Raises Stock Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 151.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,879 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.07% of AdvanSix worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in AdvanSix in the 1st quarter worth about $2,682,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,270,000 after acquiring an additional 101,119 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 3.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at AdvanSix

AdvanSix Trading Down 0.5 %

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $109,830 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.34. The stock had a trading volume of 180,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,515. The firm has a market cap of $974.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average of $38.80. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $44.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29. AdvanSix had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $400.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.23 million. On average, analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.65%.

About AdvanSix

(Get Rating)

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

Further Reading

