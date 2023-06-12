Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 1,096 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC decreased its holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,945,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,244 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 1,717.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,397,000 after purchasing an additional 762,651 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,892,000 after purchasing an additional 575,949 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,709,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,440,000.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte Price Performance

NASDAQ VCYT traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.76. 586,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,282. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -65.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.51. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $32.40.

Insider Transactions at Veracyte

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 9.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $749,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,689.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,539 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $39,875.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,832.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $749,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,689.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,075 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veracyte in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Veracyte from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Veracyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.