Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 2,118 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,815,000 after buying an additional 38,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. SVB Securities cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $854.74.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $7.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $754.01. 414,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,558. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $837.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $775.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $758.13. The stock has a market cap of $82.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total transaction of $81,931.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,605,397.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.00, for a total value of $1,014,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,046. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total value of $81,931.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,605,397.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,891 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,150 in the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Further Reading

