Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $693,000 Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,673,000 after buying an additional 580,982 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,630,000 after buying an additional 298,692 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Clorox by 4,186.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 303,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,982,000 after buying an additional 296,539 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,216,000 after purchasing an additional 290,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 11.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,161,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,492,000 after acquiring an additional 215,425 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.54.

CLX traded down $0.92 on Monday, hitting $155.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 980,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,602. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.30. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

