Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Price Performance

NYSE CANF traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,765. Can-Fite BioPharma has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.54). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,284.52% and a negative return on equity of 135.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.