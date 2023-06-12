Cardano Price Hits $0.28 (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $9.65 billion and $467.92 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001070 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,737.27 or 0.06720480 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00044362 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00033819 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00016002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00014266 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003099 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,873,953,355 coins and its circulating supply is 34,907,065,985 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

