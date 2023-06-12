Cardano Price Hits $0.28 (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $9.65 billion and $467.92 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001070 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,737.27 or 0.06720480 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00044362 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00033819 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00016002 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00014266 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000174 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000208 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004620 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000434 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003099 BTC.
About Cardano
Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,873,953,355 coins and its circulating supply is 34,907,065,985 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.