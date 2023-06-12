CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 574,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,294 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.36% of CarMax worth $34,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in CarMax by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.40.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMX traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.42. The stock had a trading volume of 714,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,672. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $106.24.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

