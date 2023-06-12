Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Shares Gap Up to $11.60

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.60, but opened at $12.32. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 2,007,265 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from GBX 1,050 ($13.05) to GBX 850 ($10.57) in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 13.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.06.

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 403.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

