Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 333,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,293 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 66,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCL traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.85. The stock had a trading volume of 110,607,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,852,699. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.08. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.21. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $15.10.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.65) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. Macquarie increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.42.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

