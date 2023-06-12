Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Natixis

Natixis grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 37.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 59.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.67.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of CBOE traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $138.43. 885,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.36 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.88 and a 200-day moving average of $133.18. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $515,823.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,219,539.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $515,823.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,219,539.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total value of $2,039,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,735.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.