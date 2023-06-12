Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $113.91 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,512 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,203 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.54% of ANSYS worth $113,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 927.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $2.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $328.23. The stock had a trading volume of 209,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,417. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $313.85 and its 200 day moving average is $285.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $333.89. The stock has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $509.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total value of $501,109.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,383.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total transaction of $501,109.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,383.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANSS. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.92.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

