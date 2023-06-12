Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 22,888 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,213,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 22,888 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of EQT worth $108,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,303,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,082,000 after purchasing an additional 687,268 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in EQT by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. Voss Capital LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 217,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 105,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in EQT by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 52,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE:EQT traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,757,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,774,823. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average is $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on EQT. UBS Group began coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.59.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also

