Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLSGet Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.50-6.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.66-3.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.68 billion.

GTLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered Chart Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $192.31.

Chart Industries stock opened at $133.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.54. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $101.44 and a 1-year high of $242.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -657.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLSGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $537.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Gerald F. Vinci purchased 300 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $119.28 per share, with a total value of $35,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $35,784. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Gerald F. Vinci acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $119.28 per share, with a total value of $35,784.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $35,784. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.29 per share, for a total transaction of $247,688.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,228 shares in the company, valued at $10,869,938.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,675 shares of company stock valued at $808,523. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 164.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 32.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at about $213,000.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

