Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Check-Cap from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Check-Cap Stock Performance

Shares of CHEK stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $2.42. The stock had a trading volume of 106,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,683. Check-Cap has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check-Cap

Check-Cap ( NASDAQ:CHEK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts forecast that Check-Cap will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHEK. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Check-Cap by 363.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 176,207 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check-Cap in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Check-Cap by 51.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Check-Cap in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

