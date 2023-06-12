CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 2,509 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the third quarter worth $39,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 111.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on CarMax from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.40.

CarMax Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of KMX stock traded up $0.88 on Monday, reaching $79.69. 592,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,363. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.77 and a 200-day moving average of $67.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.68. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $106.24.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarMax

Get Rating

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

