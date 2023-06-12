CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 2,238 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Catalent by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Catalent by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTLT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Catalent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.55.

Insider Activity at Catalent

Catalent Price Performance

In related news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $283,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Catalent stock traded up $4.24 on Monday, reaching $43.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,401,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,708,760. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $115.33. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.48.

About Catalent

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Stories

