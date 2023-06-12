CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 3,077 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 406,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,116,000 after acquiring an additional 50,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $24,819,800.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,460,520.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 729,861 shares of company stock valued at $58,020,180. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 2.1 %

Several brokerages recently commented on RCL. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.79.

NYSE RCL traded up $1.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,120,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,731,658. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $94.55. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.59 and its 200-day moving average is $66.10.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.57) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.