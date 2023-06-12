CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,686 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 217,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 122,297 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 55,241 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,155 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 26,149 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,375.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.96.

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.47. 694,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,483,499. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $83.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -333.33%.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

