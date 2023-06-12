CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,543 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FFIV. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the third quarter valued at about $47,457,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the third quarter worth about $28,193,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of F5 by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $224,824,000 after buying an additional 178,042 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of F5 by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,427,188,000 after buying an additional 96,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of F5 by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,745,062 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $250,434,000 after buying an additional 95,708 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.60. The stock had a trading volume of 109,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,025. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $127.05 and a one year high of $174.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.91 and a 200 day moving average of $143.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. F5 had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. F5’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $322,116.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,337 shares in the company, valued at $15,855,119.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $122,245.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,399.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $322,116.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,855,119.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,712 shares of company stock worth $1,918,121 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on F5 from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on F5 from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays downgraded F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on F5 from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.13.

About F5

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

