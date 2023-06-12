CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 11,125 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,125 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,929,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth $779,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 111,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Southern Copper stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.49. 308,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,873. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.92. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $82.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.24.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. Southern Copper had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 33.71%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 115.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCCO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

Insider Transactions at Southern Copper

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $39,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,099. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.