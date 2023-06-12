CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 5,529 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,943 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,529 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.07% of NovaGold Resources worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in NovaGold Resources by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NG shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on NovaGold Resources from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

In other news, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 39,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $255,111.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,776.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 39,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $255,111.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,776.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Diane R. Garrett sold 14,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $83,421.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,984.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NovaGold Resources stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.04. 469,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,003. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 57.88 and a current ratio of 57.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.80.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Recommended Stories

