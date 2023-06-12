CIBC Raises Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target to C$1.70

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$1.65 to C$1.70 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MOZ. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Sunday, June 4th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.35 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.70 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.35 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$1.75.

Marathon Gold Stock Performance

TSE MOZ opened at C$0.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.83, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 5.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$304.84 million, a PE ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 1.48. Marathon Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.73 and a 52-week high of C$2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.93.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Gold will post -0.0305085 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

