Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stake Raised by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 100.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,364,000 after acquiring an additional 375,669 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $824,922,000 after acquiring an additional 51,587 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after acquiring an additional 57,674 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,027,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,376,000 after acquiring an additional 32,297 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $4.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $484.88. 169,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,029. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $486.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $451.75. The firm has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTAS. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

