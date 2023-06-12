Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,600 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. United Bank acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,607 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,470,000 after acquiring an additional 182,857 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.52.

Insider Activity

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.2 %

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,067. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $153,266.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,399.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,654 shares of company stock valued at $813,946 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.28. 6,486,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,524,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.72 and its 200-day moving average is $48.70.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

