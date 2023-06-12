Clear Street Markets LLC Has $47,000 Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Clear Street Markets LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Kroger by 6.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 30.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 7.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Trading Down 0.6 %

KR stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,181,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,303,186. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.62. The stock has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.47.

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $182,400.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,140.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $182,400.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 136,091 shares of company stock worth $6,584,518 over the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KR. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

