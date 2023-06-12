Clear Street Markets LLC Has $65,000 Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 1,257.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $513.37. The company had a trading volume of 234,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,180. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $516.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $508.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $418.70 and a 52-week high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $576.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.72.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

