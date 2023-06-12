Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Receives $3.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDE shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

CDE opened at $3.12 on Friday. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.13 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Routledge bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $25,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 301,782 shares in the company, valued at $953,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 16,600 shares of company stock valued at $51,080 over the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 57,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth $40,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 149,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 42,338 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,228,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 678,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coeur Mining

(Get Rating)

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. It operates through the following segments: Palmarejo. Rochester, Kensington, and Wharf. The Palmarejo segment includes a gold-silver complex. The Rochester segment operates an open pit heap leach silver-gold mine located in northwestern Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.