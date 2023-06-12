Coin98 (C98) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11.63 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 12th. Coin98 has a market cap of $63.86 million and approximately $11.63 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Coin98 has traded 33.9% lower against the dollar. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000496 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002816 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000378 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00018344 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00006700 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,444,435 tokens. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

