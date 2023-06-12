Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Gap Down to $2.72

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.72, but opened at $2.61. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 1,823,286 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SID shares. Bank of America lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.98.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 23.2%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is -4,200.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 724.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.