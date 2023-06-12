Comparing Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) and Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) and Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and Blend Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyxtera Technologies -84.13% -116.69% -15.77% Blend Labs -379.35% -172.11% -58.50%

Volatility & Risk

Cyxtera Technologies has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blend Labs has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyxtera Technologies $746.00 million 0.02 -$355.10 million ($3.56) -0.02 Blend Labs $235.20 million 0.97 -$720.17 million ($3.26) -0.30

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and Blend Labs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cyxtera Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Blend Labs. Blend Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cyxtera Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cyxtera Technologies and Blend Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyxtera Technologies 2 3 3 0 2.13 Blend Labs 0 4 1 0 2.20

Cyxtera Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $4.82, indicating a potential upside of 7,433.48%. Blend Labs has a consensus target price of $2.24, indicating a potential upside of 128.72%. Given Cyxtera Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cyxtera Technologies is more favorable than Blend Labs.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.4% of Blend Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.2% of Cyxtera Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Blend Labs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cyxtera Technologies beats Blend Labs on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyxtera Technologies

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It also provides a suite of mortgage products that facilitates homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners insurance, and realty. In addition, the company offers title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing and settlement services, as well as other trustee services; and professional and consulting services. It serves banks, credit unions, financial technology companies, and non-bank mortgage lenders. Blend Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

