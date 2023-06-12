Comparing New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTL) and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) and New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and New York Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment -72.40% 21.57% 2.27% New York Mortgage Trust N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.9% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment $29.64 million 4.41 $21.74 million ($1.48) -3.43 New York Mortgage Trust $113.73 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and New York Mortgage Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New York Mortgage Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and New York Mortgage Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment 0 0 1 0 3.00 New York Mortgage Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.34%. Given Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is more favorable than New York Mortgage Trust.

Summary

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment beats New York Mortgage Trust on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and RMBS. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Farmingdale, New Jersey.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

