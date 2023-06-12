Comparing ProFrac (ACDC) & Its Competitors

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare ProFrac to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ProFrac and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get ProFrac alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProFrac 0 1 3 0 2.75 ProFrac Competitors 225 1196 2153 85 2.57

ProFrac presently has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 90.90%. As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 45.11%. Given ProFrac’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ProFrac is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

23.9% of ProFrac shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of ProFrac shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ProFrac and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProFrac $2.43 billion $91.50 million 4.98 ProFrac Competitors $2.58 billion $205.35 million -1.93

ProFrac’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ProFrac. ProFrac is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares ProFrac and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProFrac 3.90% -27.27% 8.04% ProFrac Competitors 2.26% -12.42% 4.42%

ProFrac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, seats, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.