Comparing Therapeutic Solutions International (TSOI) & Its Competitors

Therapeutic Solutions International (OTCMKTS:TSOI – Get Rating) is one of 340 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Therapeutic Solutions International to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.6% of Therapeutic Solutions International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Therapeutic Solutions International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Therapeutic Solutions International N/A N/A N/A Therapeutic Solutions International Competitors -263.79% -68.13% -13.76%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Therapeutic Solutions International 0 0 0 0 N/A Therapeutic Solutions International Competitors 301 1242 3295 28 2.63

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Therapeutic Solutions International and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 85.07%. Given Therapeutic Solutions International’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Therapeutic Solutions International has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Therapeutic Solutions International and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Therapeutic Solutions International N/A N/A -0.21 Therapeutic Solutions International Competitors $122.95 million $973,120.00 69.15

Therapeutic Solutions International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Therapeutic Solutions International. Therapeutic Solutions International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Therapeutic Solutions International competitors beat Therapeutic Solutions International on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Therapeutic Solutions International

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. engages in the provision of immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. The firm is also involved in developing a range of immune-modulatory agents to target certain cancers, schizophrenia, suicidal ideation, traumatic brain injury, and for daily health. The company was founded on August 6, 2007 and is headquartered in Elk, ID.

