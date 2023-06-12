Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) and JTEKT (OTCMKTS:JTEKY) Head-To-Head Comparison

JTEKT (OTCMKTS:JTEKY – Get Rating) and Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for JTEKT and Continental Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JTEKT 0 1 0 0 2.00 Continental Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 1 0 3.00

Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus price target of $91.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.49%. Given Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Continental Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than JTEKT.

Dividends

Insider & Institutional Ownership

JTEKT pays an annual dividend of $72.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 287.6%. Continental Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. JTEKT pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Continental Aktiengesellschaft pays out 17.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

0.0% of JTEKT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of Continental Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares JTEKT and Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JTEKT N/A N/A N/A Continental Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares JTEKT and Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JTEKT N/A N/A N/A $370.33 0.07 Continental Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A $10.73 6.81

JTEKT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Continental Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Continental Aktiengesellschaft beats JTEKT on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JTEKT

JTEKT Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of bearings, machine tools, driveline components, and steering products. It operates through the Machinery Parts and Machine Tools segments. The Machinery Parts segment provides steering wheels, drive train parts, and bearings. The Machine Tools segment offers machine tools, control equipment, and industrial heat treatment furnaces. The company was founded by Zenichiro Ikeda in January 1921 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The Automotive segment comprises technologies for passive safety, brake, chassis, as well as motion and motion control systems. The Tires segment focuses on the provision of tire technology solutions. The ContiTech segment specializes in the development and manufacture of cross-material, as well as products and systems for the automotive industry. The Contract Manufacturing segment is involved in the contract manufacturing of products. The company was founded on October 8, 1871 and is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.

