Contrasting AES (NYSE:AES) and AES (NYSE:AESC)

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) and AES (NYSE:AESC – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.5% of AES shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of AES shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AES and AES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AES -3.59% 38.46% 4.04% AES N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AES $12.62 billion 1.07 -$546.00 million ($0.82) -24.51 AES $13.00 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares AES and AES’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AES has higher revenue and earnings than AES.

Dividends

AES pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. AES pays an annual dividend of $6.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. AES pays out -80.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AES has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for AES and AES, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AES 0 2 5 0 2.71 AES 0 0 0 0 N/A

AES currently has a consensus price target of $30.30, indicating a potential upside of 50.75%. Given AES’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe AES is more favorable than AES.

Summary

AES beats AES on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market. It uses a range of fuels and technologies to generate electricity, including coal, gas, hydro, wind, solar, and biomass; and renewables, such as energy storage and landfill gas. The company owns and/or operates a generation portfolio of approximately 32,326 megawatts. It has operations in the United States, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Chile, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Applied Energy Services, Inc. and changed its name to The AES Corporation in April 2000. The AES Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

About AES

