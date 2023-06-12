Contrasting Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR) & Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN)

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) and Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.4%. Seven Hills Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.5%. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT pays out -21.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Seven Hills Realty Trust pays out 82.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and Seven Hills Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Angel Oak Mortgage REIT -128.16% -11.30% -1.04% Seven Hills Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Angel Oak Mortgage REIT $115.54 million 1.58 -$187.83 million ($5.87) -1.25 Seven Hills Realty Trust $29.66 million N/A N/A $1.46 6.60

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and Seven Hills Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Seven Hills Realty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Angel Oak Mortgage REIT. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seven Hills Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and Seven Hills Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Angel Oak Mortgage REIT 1 1 1 0 2.00 Seven Hills Realty Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 42.66%. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 40.19%. Given Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Angel Oak Mortgage REIT is more favorable than Seven Hills Realty Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.2% of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Seven Hills Realty Trust beats Angel Oak Mortgage REIT on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was formerly known as RMR Mortgage Trust. Seven Hills Realty Trust was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

