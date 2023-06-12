Contrasting Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) and Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI)

Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Rating) and Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.9% of Golden Matrix Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Cadence Design Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.5% of Golden Matrix Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Cadence Design Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Golden Matrix Group and Cadence Design Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Matrix Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cadence Design Systems 0 1 9 0 2.90

Earnings and Valuation

Golden Matrix Group currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.91%. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus target price of $220.80, suggesting a potential downside of 3.77%. Given Golden Matrix Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Golden Matrix Group is more favorable than Cadence Design Systems.

This table compares Golden Matrix Group and Cadence Design Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Matrix Group $36.03 million 2.30 -$250,000.00 ($0.02) -114.94 Cadence Design Systems $3.56 billion 17.57 $848.95 million $3.13 73.30

Cadence Design Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Matrix Group. Golden Matrix Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cadence Design Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Matrix Group and Cadence Design Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Matrix Group -2.75% -3.51% -3.12% Cadence Design Systems 23.24% 33.80% 18.97%

Volatility & Risk

Golden Matrix Group has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadence Design Systems has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cadence Design Systems beats Golden Matrix Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. engages in the provision of turnkey and white label gaming platforms, Esports technology, and gaming content. The firm develops and owns online gaming IP and builds configurable and scalable white-label B2B gaming platforms. It operates through the B2B and B2C segments. The B2B segment is involved in the charges of usage of the company’s software and royalties charged on the use of third-party gaming content. The B2C segment focuses on the charges to enter prize competitions in the UK. The company was founded by Weiting Feng on June 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A. Hjartarson, K. Bobby Chao, and K. Charles Janac in June 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

