Contrasting Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) and UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF)

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) and Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

UCB has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Theratechnologies has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares UCB and Theratechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UCB N/A N/A N/A Theratechnologies -59.76% N/A -53.50%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UCB 2 2 4 0 2.25 Theratechnologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for UCB and Theratechnologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

UCB currently has a consensus price target of $101.75, indicating a potential upside of 16.82%. Theratechnologies has a consensus price target of $5.63, indicating a potential upside of 465.90%. Given Theratechnologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Theratechnologies is more favorable than UCB.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UCB and Theratechnologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UCB $5.81 billion N/A $440.40 million N/A N/A Theratechnologies $80.06 million 1.20 -$47.24 million ($0.52) -1.91

UCB has higher revenue and earnings than Theratechnologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.5% of UCB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of Theratechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

UCB beats Theratechnologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UCB

(Get Rating)

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies. It also offers Evenity for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; BIMZELX for treating psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and hidradenitis suppurativa; and dapirolizumab pegol for systemic lupus erythematosus. In addition, the company is involved in developing rozanolixizumab to treat myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy; zilucoplan to treat myasthenia gravis and immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy; staccato alprazolam to treat tereotypical prolonged seizure; Bepranemab to treat Alzheimer's disease; and UCB0599 to treat Parkinson's disease. Further, it engages in contract manufacturing activities. UCB SA has collaboration agreements with Amgen, Biogen, Roche/Genentech, Novartis, Otsuka, and doc.ai. It operates in the United States, Japan, Germany, rest of Europe, Spain, France, China, Italy, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1925 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

About Theratechnologies

(Get Rating)

Theratechnologies Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients. Its pipeline products include F8 Formulation for the treatment of lipodystrophy in people living with HIV; and TH1902, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of various solid tumors, including HR+ breast cancer, triple negative breast cancer, ovarian cancer, endometrial cancer, melanoma, thyroid cancer, small cell lung cancer, and prostate cancer. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

