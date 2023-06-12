Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.38.

VLRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLRS opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.18. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.46). Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

