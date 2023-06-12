Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Stock Position Lowered by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 642,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 512,965 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.53% of Copa worth $53,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Copa by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copa by 16.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Copa by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Copa by 51.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the third quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Copa Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE CPA traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.15. 624,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,363. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $113.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.79.

Copa Dividend Announcement

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.65. Copa had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $867.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.11 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Copa’s payout ratio is 29.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPA shares. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Copa from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.67.

About Copa

(Get Rating)

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

