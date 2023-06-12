CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

CORR stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.14. 68,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,061. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 million, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.27. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000,000 after buying an additional 16,247,817 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 21,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

