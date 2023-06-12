Cormark Boosts Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Price Target to C$5.85

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$2.35 to C$5.85 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ITR. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on Integra Resources from C$2.45 to C$1.45 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Integra Resources from C$5.63 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Integra Resources from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Shares of ITR stock opened at C$1.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.36. Integra Resources has a twelve month low of C$1.32 and a twelve month high of C$3.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$94.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.85.

Integra Resources ( CVE:ITR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.11). Research analysts forecast that Integra Resources will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

