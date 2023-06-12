Cormark Cuts Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Price Target to C$30.00

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cormark from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$26.50 to C$24.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Price Performance

TSE:NBLY opened at C$18.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$843.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.17. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 12-month low of C$18.25 and a 12-month high of C$25.76.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Company Profile

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies in 275 locations under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

