Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.44.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Corteva in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. OTR Global downgraded Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. VNET Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Corteva Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of CTVA opened at $56.44 on Wednesday. Corteva has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The company has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.41.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corteva

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Featured Stories

