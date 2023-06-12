COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a growth of 2,200.0% from the May 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Stock Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS CICOY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.65. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,289. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.64. COSCO SHIPPING has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

COSCO SHIPPING Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.855 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 43.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

