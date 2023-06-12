Cosmos (ATOM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.03 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $8.74 or 0.00033819 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion and $88.69 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00044362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00014266 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000861 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

