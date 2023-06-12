Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,200,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 511,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.95% of Crescent Point Energy worth $37,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. 32.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $6.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,943,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,188,710. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.01. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $10.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.85%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.