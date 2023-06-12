Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Upgraded to “Neutral” by UBS Group

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Rating) was upgraded by UBS Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 245 ($3.05) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 210 ($2.61). UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CRST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 210 ($2.61) to GBX 180 ($2.24) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.05) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 334 ($4.15) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 249.14 ($3.10).

Shares of Crest Nicholson stock traded up GBX 5.25 ($0.07) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 234.25 ($2.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,887. Crest Nicholson has a twelve month low of GBX 170.50 ($2.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 293.60 ($3.65). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 249.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 239.84. The stock has a market cap of £601.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,342.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

