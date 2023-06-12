Critical Comparison: Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) vs. SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU)

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) and SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Integra LifeSciences and SeaStar Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integra LifeSciences $1.56 billion 2.14 $180.55 million $2.06 19.72 SeaStar Medical N/A N/A -$23.01 million N/A N/A

Integra LifeSciences has higher revenue and earnings than SeaStar Medical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

87.6% of Integra LifeSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Integra LifeSciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of SeaStar Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Integra LifeSciences has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeaStar Medical has a beta of -0.42, meaning that its stock price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Integra LifeSciences and SeaStar Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integra LifeSciences 11.00% 16.29% 7.36% SeaStar Medical N/A N/A -49.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Integra LifeSciences and SeaStar Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integra LifeSciences 2 4 1 0 1.86 SeaStar Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus target price of $49.71, indicating a potential upside of 22.39%. SeaStar Medical has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 755.58%. Given SeaStar Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SeaStar Medical is more favorable than Integra LifeSciences.

Summary

Integra LifeSciences beats SeaStar Medical on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services. It also sells instrument patterns, and surgical and lighting products to hospitals and surgery centers, as well as dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. In addition, the company provides regenerative technology products for the treatment of acute wounds; and surgical tissue repair products for hernia repair, peripheral nerve repair and protection, and tendon repair. Further, it offers skin and wound repair, plastics and surgical reconstruction products, bone grafts, and nerve and tendon repair products. The company offers its products directly through various sales forces and other distribution channels to the hospitals, integrated health networks, group purchasing organizations, clinicians, surgery centers, and health care providers in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on providing novel solutions and services to treat hyperinflammation and cytokine storm in critically ill patients. The company is developing and commercializing extracorporeal therapies that target the effector cells that drive systemic inflammation, causing direct tissue damage and secreting a range of pro-inflammatory cytokines that initiate and propagate imbalanced immune responses. It is developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure with and without LVAD; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

